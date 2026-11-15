Kohli's SENA century drought stretches to seven years as worrying trend continues

Virat Kohli's seven-year SENA century drought deepened after three successive single-digit scores against New Zealand, raising concerns over his overseas form ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's last century in a SENA country came against Australia in Adelaide in 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kohli's five in the fifth ODI against New Zealand extended his run of single-digit scores to three successive innings and his SENA ODI century drought to seven years.

Despite scoring 638 ODI runs in 2026 at an average of 53.16, Kohli's returns have been sharply contrasting, with 408 runs at home against 230 in SENA conditions.

Since his last SENA ODI hundred in Adelaide in 2019, Kohli has scored 701 runs in 21 innings at 35.05, including nine fifties, four ducks and eight single-digit scores.

Virat Kohli's struggles in SENA conditions have resurfaced at a worrying time, with the Indian batting stalwart extending his wait for an ODI century in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia to seven years after another disappointing outing against New Zealand on Sunday.

The 38-year-old managed just five off seven balls in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, falling to Matthew Fisher after attempting an ambitious slash outside off-stump.

It was his third successive single-digit score in the series and his worst run of scores in 11 years.

Kohli had started the series brightly with a 74 off 51 balls in the rain-hit opening ODI, which India won while chasing a revised target of 143.

However, he followed it with seven in the second match and a four-ball duck in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui, where Matt Henry breached his defence with a nip-backer.

Despite his struggles, Kohli finished as India's leading run-scorer in the series with 86 runs from four innings at an average of 21.50.

It was only the fourth time he had registered three single-digit scores in an ODI series or tournament, the previous instances being the 2011 World Cup, India's 2012-13 home series against Pakistan and the 2014-15 tri-series in Australia involving England.

Home Comfort, Overseas Concerns

Kohli's contrasting numbers at home and away underline the problem.

He has enjoyed an excellent ODI year overall, scoring 638 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 53.16, with two centuries and four half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 139, while his strike rate stands at 118.60.

However, 408 of those runs have come at home, where he averages 81.60 in six innings, with two hundreds and a half-century at a strike rate of 121.42.

In SENA conditions, his returns have been far less impressive. He has scored 230 runs in seven innings at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 114.42, with six half-centuries. Apart from those scores, he has struggled to get into double figures.

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Seven Years Without a SENA Hundred

The larger concern is that this is no passing slump. Kohli has not scored an ODI century in SENA conditions since 2019, when he last reached three figures against Australia in Adelaide.

Since then, he has managed 701 runs in 22 matches and 21 innings at an average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 89.98, with nine half-centuries. While that tally reflects his ability to produce substantial contributions, his remaining innings have exposed a worrying vulnerability.

He has registered four ducks and eight single-digit scores in this period, with every innings outside his nine half-centuries yielding fewer than 20 runs.

Overseas Numbers Tell the Story

Kohli's overall overseas record since 2019 looks slightly better when performances outside SENA countries are included. He has accumulated 1,233 runs in 39 ODIs and 35 innings at an average of 38.53, with three centuries and 10 half-centuries. His highest score in that period is an unbeaten 122.

At home, however, he has been in a different league. In 41 ODIs since 2019, he has scored 2,253 runs at an average of 67.22 and a strike rate above 102, including nine centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 166.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, approaching, Kohli's prolonged drought in SENA conditions is an issue India will want addressed.

His overall ODI numbers remain formidable, but his inability to convert overseas starts into substantial scores is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.