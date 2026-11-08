Kohli's Diwali Wish Has A Special Message For Fans

Cricket fans worldwide received festive cheer as stars like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and David Warner, alongside other prominent figures and franchises, shared heartfelt Diwali greetings, spreading messages of happiness and prosperity.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli extended Diwali wishes to fans and their families, wishing them happiness, prosperity and positivity. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and David Warner shared Diwali greetings on social media on Sunday.

Kohli wished for happiness, prosperity, and positivity, while Warner emphasised laughter, love, and sweets.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel, and Hockey India also extended warm wishes.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI, Kevin Pietersen, and several IPL franchises joined in the festive celebrations.

Messages from cricket personalities highlighted themes of togetherness, love, and prosperity during the festival of lights.

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and former Australian skipper David Warner extended Diwali greetings to fans and their families through social media posts on Sunday.

Cricket Stars Share Festive Messages

Virat Kohli, who is currently featuring in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, shared an Instagram story wishing people happiness, prosperity and positivity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

"May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and endless positivity into your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali," Kohli wrote.

Currently, Kohli has scored 74 and 7 in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against New Zealand. In 11 ODIs this year, he has accumulated 633 runs at an average of 63.30 and a strike rate of over 120, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

More Cricketers Extend Diwali Wishes

Meanwhile, India's T20I-winning skipper Suryakumar also took to Instagram to extend his festive greetings, sharing a message for fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Former Australian captain and batter David Warner, who enjoys a strong following among Indian cricket fans following his stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also shared his wishes.

"Wishing you and your family a sparkling Diwali filled with laughter, love, delicious sweets and countless beautiful memories," Warner wrote.

Cricket Leadership And Legends Join In

< International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Parthiv Patel, along with Hockey India, extended warm Diwali greetings to people across the country on Sunday, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and good health on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Taking to social media platform X, Jay Shah, who previously served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), conveyed his festive wishes and expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen people's resolve to work towards a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity.

"May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," Shah wrote.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also extended his heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion, wishing that the festival would bring happiness, peace and positivity to individuals and their families.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity," Laxman wrote on X.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel shared a message highlighting the importance of traditions, cherished moments and spending time with loved ones.

"Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!" Patel wrote.

Meanwhile, Hockey India also extended its greetings to citizens across the country, wishing happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In a post on X, the national sporting organisation joined the festive celebrations and conveyed its wishes to people, hoping that the festival would bring numerous reasons to celebrate.

"Hockey India wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali! May this festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and countless reasons to celebrate," the organisation posted on X.

Coaches And Boards Share Greetings

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises extended Diwali greetings to fans, sharing messages of love, happiness and togetherness on the festive occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, Gambhir wrote, "We Play to Win BIG - A Billion Hearts" !!! Happy Diwali, Team India.”

The BCCI also extended its wishes, posting, "Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali."

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared his festive greetings, writing, "Happy Diwali to all of my wonderful friends at this most joyous occasion! I hope you all have the most wonderful period of love, laughter, and fun."

IPL Franchises Join The Festive Spirit

Among the IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings highlighted the importance of family and togetherness in its message.

"Deepavali is all about togetherness, creating memories and celebrating the joy of being a family. Wishing everyone a joyful and light-filled Deepavali!," the franchise wrote on X.

Mumbai Indians also extended their wishes to their fans, popularly known as the 'One Family', posting, "Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! What's your Outfit Of The Day?"

Sunrisers Hyderabad shared its greetings with the 'Orange Army', writing, "Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones, Orange Army."

Rajasthan Royals also wished fans on the occasion, posting, "Here’s to love, light and doing what you love around your favorite people forever. Have a blessed Diwali, guys."