News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's childhood mentor appointed Delhi Ranji coach

Kohli's childhood mentor appointed Delhi Ranji coach

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 20, 2020 20:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Virat Kohli/Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli's childhood mentor Rajkumar Sharma was, on Sunday, named the head coach of the Delhi Ranji team for the upcoming 2020-21 domestic season.

A former Delhi first-class player, 55-year-old Sharma was the bowling coach of the team last season, when KP Bhaskar was the head coach.

 

Sharma is a Dronacharya awardee and he has also coach ICC Associate team Malta. He has also guided Delhi to CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) title.

Former India batsman Gursharan Singh was named the assistant coach.

Former opener Ashu Dani was named the chairperson of the selection committee by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda are the other members of the selection panel. Chairperson of Cricket Advisory Committee or his nominee will be the observer of the selection committee.

The appointments were announced on Sunday after they were recommended on Saturday by the cricket advisory committee of the DDCA. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
2nd Test: India set to include Gill, Pant and Rahul
Cummins calls for pace and bounce in MCG wicket
Cummins calls for pace and bounce in MCG wicket
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion
Farmers to observe day-long relay hunger strike on Mon
Farmers to observe day-long relay hunger strike on Mon
Nepal PM gets Parliament dissolved amidst infighting
Nepal PM gets Parliament dissolved amidst infighting
Farmers pay tribute to those who died during protest
Farmers pay tribute to those who died during protest
WB wants to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Shah
WB wants to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Shah

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'India can use Pant as X-factor in Boxing Day Test'

'India can use Pant as X-factor in Boxing Day Test'

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use