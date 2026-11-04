Kohli's Bow-and-Arrow Celebration Goes Viral

'Virat is a character these days. I just love to watch him play these days.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after taking a stunning catch against New Zealand in Auckland. Photograph: Sony Liv/Screengrab

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin described Virat Kohli as a 'live wire' on the field, ensuring there is 'never a dull moment' when he is playing.

Kohli produced a stunning diving catch at second slip during the first ODI against New Zealand, delighting fans and commentators.

Following the catch, Kohli celebrated with a bow-and-arrow gesture and a 'you can't see me' move.

Ravichandran Ashwin summed up Virat Kohli's infectious energy on the field perfectly, saying there is 'never a dull moment' when the former India captain is around.

Kohli gave fans plenty to cheer about during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, producing a stunning catch and following it up with a bow-and-arrow celebration.

'Virat Kohli is seeing enjoying his time on the field. He is having a joke with Axar Patel. He is a live wire on the field, and there is never a dull moment when he is on the field. As soon as he is there on the screen, the audience pick up their noises. He is a star, and oh boy, Virat is a character these days. I just love to watch him play these days,' Ashwin said.

Crucial Catch and Celebrations

IMAGE: Kohli takes a catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj's bowling. Photograph: Sony Liv/Screengrab

Fielding at second slip, Kohli reacted sharply when Nathan Smith edged Anshul Kamboj's delivery. He dived to his right and grabbed the ball just inches above the ground in a superb effort.

Delighted, Kohli ran away in celebration before pretending to draw a bow and release an arrow. He then followed it up with a cheeky John Cena-inspired 'you can't see me' gesture.

Kohli's catch came at a crucial stage as India tightened their grip on the New Zealand innings.

The Indian bowlers had a fine outing, bowling out the hosts for 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three and Kamboj picked up two.