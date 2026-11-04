Kohli's Bow-and-Arrow Celebration Goes Viral

'Virat is a character these days. I just love to watch him play these days.'
Key Points
- Ravichandran Ashwin described Virat Kohli as a 'live wire' on the field, ensuring there is 'never a dull moment' when he is playing.
- Kohli produced a stunning diving catch at second slip during the first ODI against New Zealand, delighting fans and commentators.
- Following the catch, Kohli celebrated with a bow-and-arrow gesture and a 'you can't see me' move.
Ravichandran Ashwin summed up Virat Kohli's infectious energy on the field perfectly, saying there is 'never a dull moment' when the former India captain is around.
Kohli gave fans plenty to cheer about during the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, producing a stunning catch and following it up with a bow-and-arrow celebration.
'Virat Kohli is seeing enjoying his time on the field. He is having a joke with Axar Patel. He is a live wire on the field, and there is never a dull moment when he is on the field. As soon as he is there on the screen, the audience pick up their noises. He is a star, and oh boy, Virat is a character these days. I just love to watch him play these days,' Ashwin said.
Crucial Catch and Celebrations
Fielding at second slip, Kohli reacted sharply when Nathan Smith edged Anshul Kamboj's delivery. He dived to his right and grabbed the ball just inches above the ground in a superb effort.
Delighted, Kohli ran away in celebration before pretending to draw a bow and release an arrow. He then followed it up with a cheeky John Cena-inspired 'you can't see me' gesture.
Kohli's catch came at a crucial stage as India tightened their grip on the New Zealand innings.
The Indian bowlers had a fine outing, bowling out the hosts for 185 in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three and Kamboj picked up two.