Kohli, Yuvraj pay tribute to late Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Gill

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh pay tribute.to former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill, a member of India’s 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning squad

Key Points Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill died at the age of 36.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh expressed condolences on social media.

Gill was part of India’s victorious squad at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008 alongside Kohli.

He represented Punjab in six first-class matches and took 11 wickets.

Former India captain and Virat Kohli and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, on Thursday, offered their condolences on the death of former Punjab medium pacer Amanpreet Singh Gill, who died at the age of 36 on Wednesday.

Gill was a teammate of Kohli in the title-winning squad that won the ICC Under-19 cricket World Cup back in 2008.

'Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,' Kohli wrote on his X page.

Yuvraj paid tribute with these words on his X page: 'Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.'

Gill represented Punjab in six first-class games, claiming 11 wickets. He was also part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He later took on the role of a selector in Punjab's senior selection panel.

Amanpreet also played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India.

The cause of death is not yet known.