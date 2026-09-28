Kohli vs Tendulkar: 15,000 ODI Runs Faster, But Is He Really Ahead?

Virat Kohli reached 15,000 ODI runs 74 innings faster than Sachin Tendulkar, but changing rules and conditions make their numbers harder to compare.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar's batting average was 44.24 when he reached 15,000 runs, while Virat Kohli's ODI batting average is 58.8. Photograph: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives and BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli reached 15,000 ODI runs in 303 innings, 74 innings faster than Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the landmark in 377 innings.

Kohli's runs-per-innings figure at the milestone was 49.5, compared with Tendulkar's 39.9.

Kohli also had a superior strike rate and 55 ODI hundreds, compared with Tendulkar's 41 at the same point.

Tendulkar's ODI career spanned a very different era, including periods when one ball was used for all 50 overs and fielding restrictions were less favourable to batsmen.

The introduction of two new balls and subsequent changes to middle-over fielding restrictions altered the batting environment during Kohli's career.

Virat Kohli reached 15,000 ODI runs in 74 fewer innings compared to the peerless Sachin Tendulkar but does this mean that he has well and truly surpassed the 'Mumbai Master' in the format?

The answer may not be as simple as the statistics suggest because the 50-over game that Tendulkar played for over two decades was very different in its rules and texture.

Kohli and Tendulkar are both geniuses, both are unique for the times that they ruled and hence not comparable by mere number-crunching.

But is Kohli a bigger phenomenon than Tendulkar in ODIs? In some cases yes but such a comparison can never be linear.

But both of them have a couple of landmarks to their credit, which are unlikely to be touched by anyone else in near future.

Kohli's number of hundreds, which is 55 and still counting, and Tendulkar's quantum of runs, 18,426. Kohli has 15080 runs to his credit in the format and it is virtually impossible for him to surpass Tendulkar given the dwindling ODI count in the calendar.

Tendulkar vs Kohli: Numbers and Beyond

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar remains the ODI record-holder for 18,426 runs. Photograph: BCCI

In terms of innings played -- Kohli had reached 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings (315th match) while Tendulkar had reached the same milestone in 377 innings (387 matches).

Even more striking is that Kohli took 1578 lesser deliveries than Tendulkar to hit the mark.

Tendulkar faced 17,528 balls to reach 15,000 runs while for Kohli the volume of deliveries faced to achieve the same milestone was 15,950 balls.

Kohli played at least nine per cent fewer balls which indicates that he scored the runs at a faster clip than the 'Master Blaster'.

Kohli's average runs per innings compared to Tendulkar's is also significantly more.

Kohli's runs-per-innings figure stands at 49.5 compared to Tendulkar's 39.9.

The batting average (when unbeaten knocks are computed) is 58.8 for Kohli compared to Tendulkar's 44.24 which was considered to be brilliant for his peak era -- between 1995-2011.

Kohli's strike-rate of 94 plus is also better than Tendulkar's 86. Until he reached 15,000 runs, Tendulkar (41 tons) had 14 fewer hundreds than Kohli (55).

This means Kohli, the greatest ODI batter in the last two decades, scored a hundred per 5.5 innings (303) while it took Tendulkar 9.2 innings per century (41 out of 377).

Putting numbers in broader context

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's prolific run of ODI centuries from 2014 to 2019 coincided with two new balls taken and middle over fielding restriction changes to the 50-over game. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The Kohli vs Tendulkar comparison is certainly a popular debate but whenever the numbers overwhelmingly points at Delhi man's greatness over the Mumbai icon, one should quietly add another variable which lends a different dimension to the whole debate.

An important point to be noted is that Tendulkar featured in about 40 to 50 red ball ODIs in which early morning starts favoured the swing bowlers, making batting a lot more difficult.

The number of rule changes that have forced ODIs to undergo a sea change from the time Tendulkar made his ODI debut in Gujranwala on December 18, 1989 to the high calibre knock that Kohli played on September 27, 2026.

For the better part of Tendulkar's 463 ODI games, there was only one ball used during the entire 50 overs. Also, for a majority of Tendulkar's playing days, fielding restrictions applied in only the first 15 overs, compared to the three power-plays that benefit batting teams currently.

Also, Tendulkar, for his first 69 games, never opened or batted at No. 3 and his first hundred came when he opened in his 74th ODI in Sri Lanka.

Around 1800 of his 18,426 runs -- that's 10 percent runs -- were scored when he batted either at Nos 5 or 6 with not many overs left and no field restrictions to take advantage of.

Also, the white ball would get softer and discoloured in sub-continental conditions requiring more power and skill to clear the ropes.

Then came two specific ODI rule changes (once in 2011 and another in 2015) that coincided with Kohli's emergence as a modern-day 50-over legend.

First was one two new white balls from both ends, which effectively meant that one ball would only be 25 overs old during the course of a game. The colour remained intact, the ball remained harder, and came onto the bat nicely.

From 2014 to 2019, Kohli was raking in ODI hundreds for fun. In 2015, there came another rule change and it proved decisive.

Between overs 11 and 40, only four fielders were allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Tendulkar never had the freedom of batting with such fielding restrictions during the middle overs and there would inevitably be five outside the circle.

That removal of extra fielder opened one vacant scoring area and Kohli wasn't ever going to let that opportunity go.