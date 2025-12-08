HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli Turns Back the Clock And Turns Up the Sixes

Kohli Turns Back the Clock And Turns Up the Sixes

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 08, 2025 12:22 IST

Virat Kohli hit an explosive 65 off 45 balls in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa in Vizag on Saturday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit an explosive 65 off 45 balls in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa in Vizag on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Virat Kohli rolled back the years in Visakhapatnam, producing a three-match ODI series against South Africa that felt like a throwback to his imperial phase — only louder, freer and hit farther into the stands. Not only did he finish as the highest run-getter, he also topped the six-hitting charts, clearing the ropes 12 times — the most he has ever struck in any ODI series or tournament, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His previous best was nine sixes, achieved twice — once against Sri Lanka in 2022-23 and again during the 2023 ODI World Cup. But this time, Kohli batted as if intent on updating his own record books.

 

The finale in Visakhapatnam summed up his mood. An unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, underlined his appetite to push his game into new, more expressive territory.

"When I play freely, then I know I can hit sixes," he said afterwards.

"I just wanted to have some fun… take a bit more risk, push my own boundaries. There are always levels you can unlock."

Kohli finished the series with 302 runs at an astonishing average of 151 and a strike rate of 117-plus, including two centuries and a fifty. His 2024 ODI tally now stands at 651 runs in 13 innings, including three hundreds and four fifties.

South Africa know this version of Kohli all too well. In 34 ODIs against them, he has piled up 1,806 runs at a commanding average of 72.24, with seven centuries — a record built on consistency and clinical chasing.

The third ODI, however, was shaped by more than just Kohli's fireworks. India, opting to bowl, removed Ryan Rickelton early before Quinton de Kock (106 off 89; eight fours, six sixes) and Temba Bavuma stitched together a fluent 113-run stand. South Africa threatened to break free at 234/5, but Kuldeep Yadav’s crafty 4/41 and Prasidh Krishna’s 4/66 reeled them back, restricting the visitors to 270.

India’s reply was an unhurried dismantling. Rohit Sharma (75 off 73) and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered a 155-run opening stand, with the young left-hander bringing up his maiden ODI hundred — an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls. Kohli then glided in, joined Jaiswal in another century stand, and finished the chase in 39.5 overs, sealing a 2-1 series win.

A night where the veterans shone, the young flourished, and Kohli — unburdened, uncluttered — reminded everyone that evolution can be as entertaining as domination.

