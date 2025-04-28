HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli touches coach's feet in heartfelt post-match moment

Kohli touches coach's feet in heartfelt post-match moment

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 28, 2025 16:23 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: With a heart full of respect, Virat Kohli bends down to touch Sharma’s feet. Photograph and video: RCB/X

Virat Kohli's return to Delhi is always more than just a cricket match; it's an event that brings the city to life.

Whether it's the sight of him enjoying his favorite Chhole Kulche during a Test or his fans flooding the Arun Jaitley Stadium to see him in action after 13 years, Kohli’s presence in his home city never fails to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

On Sunday, although Kohli was playing against the local team, Delhi Capitals, the atmosphere was electric. Loyalties may have been divided, but for many, seeing Kohli in action on home soil was reason enough to cheer. His measured fifty — his sixth of the season — wasn't the most flamboyant innings, but it was clinical and, for Delhi’s faithful, deeply satisfying.

 

 

Amid the roars and celebrations, one emotional moment stood out and captured the true essence of Kohli’s journey: after the game, he sought out his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, among the crowd. In a touching gesture of gratitude and respect, Kohli bent down and touched Sharma’s feet.

The heartwarming moment lit up Sharma’s face with pride as he responded playfully, tapping Kohli affectionately on the abs — a gesture that spoke volumes of their bond built over decades.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I make sure that the game doesn't get stagnant: Kohli
I make sure that the game doesn't get stagnant: Kohli
PIX: Krunal shines as RCB beat DC to go top of IPL
PIX: Krunal shines as RCB beat DC to go top of IPL
Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral
Kohli's 'This Is My Ground' Message to Rahul Goes Viral
Krunal-Kohli Lesson On How To Chase On Tricky Wicket
Krunal-Kohli Lesson On How To Chase On Tricky Wicket
RCB's unstoppable away streak: Chawla reveals secret
RCB's unstoppable away streak: Chawla reveals secret

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari stuns in black mini dress1:31

Palak Tiwari stuns in black mini dress

Guwahati witnesses sudden weather change, rain and thunderstorms hit the city1:24

Guwahati witnesses sudden weather change, rain and...

'Won't use this moment to demand statehood'2:27

'Won't use this moment to demand statehood'

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD