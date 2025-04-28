Kohli touches coach's feet in heartfelt post-match moment

IMAGE: With a heart full of respect, Virat Kohli bends down to touch Sharma’s feet. Photograph and video: RCB/X

Virat Kohli's return to Delhi is always more than just a cricket match; it's an event that brings the city to life.

Whether it's the sight of him enjoying his favorite Chhole Kulche during a Test or his fans flooding the Arun Jaitley Stadium to see him in action after 13 years, Kohli’s presence in his home city never fails to create an unforgettable atmosphere.

On Sunday, although Kohli was playing against the local team, Delhi Capitals, the atmosphere was electric. Loyalties may have been divided, but for many, seeing Kohli in action on home soil was reason enough to cheer. His measured fifty — his sixth of the season — wasn't the most flamboyant innings, but it was clinical and, for Delhi’s faithful, deeply satisfying.

Amid the roars and celebrations, one emotional moment stood out and captured the true essence of Kohli’s journey: after the game, he sought out his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, among the crowd. In a touching gesture of gratitude and respect, Kohli bent down and touched Sharma’s feet.

The heartwarming moment lit up Sharma’s face with pride as he responded playfully, tapping Kohli affectionately on the abs — a gesture that spoke volumes of their bond built over decades.