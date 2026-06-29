Kohli, Shastri, Dhawan Witness India's World Cup Heartbreak

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Ravi Shastri watched Australia beat India by six wickets at Lord's.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri flanked by Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and wife Sophie. Photograph: X

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final Group A match at Lord's, a match played in front of a star-studded crowd at Lord's.

IMAGE: Shastri with Virat and Anushka. Photograph: X

Despite strong support, India fell short in a virtual quarter-final.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ravi Shastri and Shikhar Dhawan watched from the stands at Lord's as India were knocked out.

Chasing 171, Australia displayed their trademark composure and batting depth. Even though India managed to pick up wickets early, the Australian batters ensured the required run rate never spiralled out of control. Their top and middle order combined smart strike rotation with timely boundaries to keep the chase on track.

The defending champions eventually overhauled the target in the 19th over, finishing at 172/4 with six balls to spare.

India entered the match, needing a win to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Australia and South Africa led the Group A points table after the Proteas Women secured a win over Bangladesh in the earlier fixture of the day.

With this result, India were eliminated from the tournament, having also suffered a key group-stage defeat earlier to South Africa. Australia, meanwhile, progressed to the semi-finals unbeaten, maintaining their strong record in ICC events.