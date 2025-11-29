Kohli, Rohit Go Full Throttle In The Nets!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during India's nets session in Ranchi on Saturday. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

The senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went full throttle in India's practice session on the eve of the India vs South Africa first ODI, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, on Saturday.



Kohli and Rohit played some cracking shots in the nets before they took part in the catching drill ahead of the series opener on Sunday.



Rohit also interacted with his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Kohli enjoyed catching up Arshdeep Singh, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a century in India's last ODI, against Australia in Sydney in October. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

The duo last featured for India, in an ODI against Australia in October, where Rohit smashed an unbeaten match-winning 121, while Kohli contributed with a fluent 74 not. They stitched an unbeaten match-winning 168-run stand to guide India to an easy nine-wicket victory in the third and final ODI in Sydney.



Both Kohli and Rohit are on the verge of breaking historic records ahead of the ODI series opener in Ranchi.



Rohit, the World No 1 batter in ODIs, is set to become only the fourth Indian batter to reach 20,000 runs in international cricket. His current tally reads 19,902 international runs in 502 matches, including 4301 runs in 67 Tests, 4231 runs in T20Is and 11370 runs in ODIs. He is only 98 runs away from joining an elite 20,000-run club that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli needs one century to break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Meanwhile, Kohli needs just one hundred to break the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format in international cricket. The senior batter, with 51 hundreds, is currently level with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 51 tons in Tests.

Kohli and Tendulkar are the only two players in the history to have hit 50 or more centuries in a single format in international cricket.