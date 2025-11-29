HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli, Rohit Go Full Throttle In The Nets!

Kohli, Rohit Go Full Throttle In The Nets!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 29, 2025 21:24 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during India's nets session in Ranchi on Saturday. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

The senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went full throttle in India's practice session on the eve of the India vs South Africa first ODI, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, on Saturday.

Kohli and Rohit played some cracking shots in the nets before they took part in the catching drill ahead of the series opener on Sunday.

Rohit also interacted with his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Kohli enjoyed catching up Arshdeep Singh, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a century in India's last ODI, against Australia in Sydney in October. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

The duo last featured for India, in an ODI against Australia in October, where Rohit smashed an unbeaten match-winning 121, while Kohli contributed with a fluent 74 not. They stitched an unbeaten match-winning 168-run stand to guide India to an easy nine-wicket victory in the third and final ODI in Sydney. 

Both Kohli and Rohit are on the verge of breaking historic records ahead of the ODI series opener in Ranchi. 

Rohit, the World No 1 batter in ODIs, is set to become only the fourth Indian batter to reach 20,000 runs in international cricket. His current tally reads 19,902 international runs in 502 matches, including 4301 runs in 67 Tests, 4231 runs in T20Is and 11370 runs in ODIs. He is only 98 runs away from joining an elite 20,000-run club that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli needs one century to break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Photographs: Screengrab via BCCI/X

Meanwhile, Kohli needs just one hundred to break the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format in international cricket. The senior batter, with 51 hundreds, is currently level with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 51 tons in Tests.

 

Kohli and Tendulkar are the only two players in the history to have hit 50 or more centuries in a single format in international cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit, Kohli on test as India take on SA in first ODI
Rohit, Kohli on test as India take on SA in first ODI
Prez Murmu Hosts World Champions At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prez Murmu Hosts World Champions At Rashtrapati Bhavan
'What Made Dhoni, Kohli Great Test Captains'
'What Made Dhoni, Kohli Great Test Captains'
India has NO off-spinner for Tests: Harbhajan
India has NO off-spinner for Tests: Harbhajan
De Kock impact as big as Rohit-Kohli, says Prince
De Kock impact as big as Rohit-Kohli, says Prince

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paya

webstory image 3

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

VIDEOS

More than 1 crore bogus voters Ravi Kishan hits out at TMC alleges massive voter flaws1:04

More than 1 crore bogus voters Ravi Kishan hits out at...

IAF surya Kiran Aerobatic holds spectacular air show during 149th Course Convocation2:19

IAF surya Kiran Aerobatic holds spectacular air show...

EAM Jaishankar outlines, India navigates emerging global challenges with strateg Make in India2:39

EAM Jaishankar outlines, India navigates emerging global...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO