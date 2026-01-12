Kohli reveals who keeps his trophies.. and it's not him

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 12, 2026 00:43 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE:  Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for the 45th time in his career. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli may be rewriting record books with ease, but when it comes to his trophies, the Indian great prefers to keep things simple -- and close to home.

After becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, Kohli revealed that most of his accolades are not stacked in his own house, but with his mother in Gurugram.

 

Asked if he needs a special room to store his growing collection of awards, the 37-year-old smiled and said, ‘I send all my awards to my mother, she likes keeping all those trophies ... she feels proud about them.’

The remark came on a day when Kohli was named Player of the Match for the 45th time in his career after a composed 91-ball 93 that anchored India’s chase. Yet, despite the milestone-laden innings, Kohli insisted numbers are not on his mind anymore.

‘If I’m being brutally honest, the way I’m playing right now, I’m not thinking about the milestones at all,’ he said.

