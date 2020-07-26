Kohli reveals his standout quarantine story

July 26, 2020 17:13 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli revealed how he sharpened his off field skills during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Kohli said that he baked a cake for the first time for his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on her birthday. In a fun interview with Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal on ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ chat show uploaded on BCCI Twitter handle, Kohli was seen answering a few rapid-fire round questions. “What is your favourite quarantine story,” Mayank asked Kohli.

In his response, Kohli said, “I bake a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka’s birthday. That would be a standout quarantine story for me because I had never baked earlier.”

“It turned out to be good in the very first attempt and she told me that she loved the cake, which is very very special,” he added.

During the interaction, Kohli also revealed that Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini and the skipper himself prepare the best protein shakes in the Indian team.

With the 2020 IPL kick off date confirmed, Virat Kohli would be looking to lead his team in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 19 in UAE.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) respectively.