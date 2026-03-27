Kohli Reveals Full-Sleeve Tattoo Ahead of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli's latest full-sleeve tattoo, revealed just before IPL 2026, tells a powerful story of his personal growth and journey, captivating fans and sparking discussions about its deeper meaning.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli’s new sleeve tattoo shows his journey. Photograph: Aliens/Instagram

Key Points Virat Kohli reveals a new full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm before IPL 2026.

The tattoo, created by Aliens Tattoo India, symbolises Kohli's personal and professional evolution.

The design integrates existing tattoos, restoring and aligning them into a cohesive narrative.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli has added a new full-sleeve tattoo to his left arm just ahead of the IPL 2026.

The artwork, done at Aliens Tattoo India, quickly went viral after the studio shared the process on Instagram.

This isn’t just another tattoo for Kohli –- it’s a reflection of his journey, both on and off the field.

‘This wasn’t about adding more ink,’ the studio said. ‘It’s about telling a story – of the person he’s become, the challenges he’s faced, and the lessons he’s carried forward. Some parts of the past were left behind, some grew stronger, and new pieces were added to reflect who he is today.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

The Tattoo's Design and Meaning

‘His left arm was already filled with tattoos from different phases of his life. Some had aged, some lost clarity, while others no longer aligned with his intent. The design carefully covers, restores, and integrates these elements into a cohesive sleeve that flows as one – a true reflection of Kohli’s journey and evolution.’