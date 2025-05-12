HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli Retires, Anushka's Heartfelt Post Goes Viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 12, 2025 16:13 IST

Hours after Indian cricket star Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma on Monday said it was a privilege to watch him evolve after every series in the format and come back a 'little wiser and humbler'.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram praising her husband. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Kohli, 36, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format of the sport. He turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.

Sharma, 37, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram praising her husband.

 

"They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game."

"I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she captioned her picture with Kohli.

Kohli will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites. But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," the actor added in the post.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and share two children - daughter Vamika (four) and 15-month-old son Akaay.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
