Kohli reacts to Jamieson's match-winning performance

June 24, 2021 14:13 IST

'Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too'

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson has said dismissing India skipper Virat Kohli in the WTC final felt great. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli was outfoxed not once but twice in the final of the World Test Championship by the New Zealand star pacer Kyle Jamieson.

Kohli had nothing but absolute praise for New Zealand pacer and his RCB teammate.

"Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He's had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award," Kohli said during the post-match conference.

"He's a very good bowler, similar to many that I've faced in my career so far. His height I think gives him an added advantage. I truly believe that we did not put him under enough pressure," the skipper added.

Jamieson said dismissing India skipper in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) felt great.

"It's a massive moment. To have some context around Test cricket is big and to be standing here now is surreal. I knew we had a big first hour today. We had the ball in the right areas, and we knew it would be a tough task. It's nice to have the ball first up and play your part. It's nice to have a chance to do good things for the team," Jamieson, who was adjudged Man of the Match as he picked up seven wickets, including a fifer in the first innings said.

"The work that the other bowlers did was really helpful for my figures. Virat is a world-class player, and it was good to have some experience against him at RCB. To pick him up twice in the Test was great," he added.