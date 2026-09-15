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Kohli, Rahane, Pujara extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

September 15, 2026 09:52 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian cricketing stars Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing heartfelt wishes on social media.

Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi posted by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi posted by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on their Instagram handles.

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes on social media.
  • Kohli wished for 'peace, good health and prosperous new beginnings' on his Instagram story.
  • Pujara posted a message for 'happiness, peace and prosperity' in every home.
  • The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with traditional rituals and fervour across India.
 

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara extended wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on social media. The players posted stories on Instagram, extending greetings to all.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan's Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

'May Bappa bless us all with peace, good health and prosperous new beginnings,' Kohli wrote on his Insta story. 'May Lord Ganesh bless everyone's home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chathurhi,' Pujara posted on Instagram.

The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and great fervour.

Kohli Ganesh

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Virat KohliGanesh ChaturthiAjinkya RahaneCheteshwar PujaraShikhar Dhawan

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