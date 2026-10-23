'Kohli Promised to Call': Amit Mishra On India Snub

Amit Mishra claims Virat Kohli assured him of an India comeback after injury but never responded, despite the leg-spinner regaining full fitness.

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Amit Mishra claims that Virat Kohli didn't call him despite assurance of an India comeback. Photograph: Harry Engels/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra has expressed disappointment over his failed international comeback, claiming Virat Kohli assured him of another opportunity after an injury but never provided a clear response when he regained fitness.

Key Points Amit Mishra claims Virat Kohli assured him of a comeback after his injury but never got back to him.

The former India leg-spinner says he regained full fitness but did not receive another opportunity to represent India.

He credited M S Dhoni with boosting his confidence amid comparisons with legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra, Mishra said he contacted Kohli after completing his rehabilitation, hoping to return to the side. Kohli, who was captain at the time, asked him to wait a week before getting back to him, Mishra said.

But the call never came. A week turned into two, then three, without a response, according to Mishra.

He said he tried contacting Kohli again but received no clarity on his prospects, eventually concluding that his international career was unlikely to resume. Mishra's frustration stemmed partly from the form he had shown before his injury.

Mishra sidelined despite impressive showing against Kiwis

In India's five-match ODI series against New Zealand in 2016, Mishra claimed 15 wickets to finish as Player of the Series.

His finest performance came in the decisive fifth ODI in Visakhapatnam on October 29, when he took five wickets for 18 runs as India won by 190 runs to clinch the series 3-2. Mishra was named Player of the Match.

Despite that dominant display, the leg-spinner was unable to re-establish himself in the Indian side after his injury.

Mishra recalled the pressure of being compared with leg-spin great Anil Kumble early in his international career, when questions frequently arose over whether he could fill the veteran's shoes.

He credits Mahendra Singh Dhoni with helping him deal with those expectations. Dhoni encouraged him to trust his natural bowling style and avoid putting himself under unnecessary pressure.

The advice helped Mishra settle into his role and bowl more freely.

International career ended in 2017

Mishra represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals, taking 76, 64 and 16 wickets respectively. His final international appearance came against England in February 2017.

His account has renewed attention on the challenges faced by players attempting to return after injury, as well as the communication between cricketers and team management over selection prospects.

For Mishra, the disappointment was not simply that he did not play for India again, but that he said he never received a clear indication of what he needed to do to earn another chance despite recovering his fitness.