Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas

Kohli penalised for Boxing Day incident with Konstas

Source: PTI
December 26, 2024 16:27 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli fined 20 per cent match fees. Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCBIANS OFFICIAL/X

India superstar Virat Kohli was on Thursday fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the ICC following his on-field altercation with Australia debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

The incident happened in the 10th over when Kohli and the 19-year-old Konstas bumped their shoulders and also exchanged a few words in the first session's play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

 

"Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match"," the ICC said on its website.

"No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions propsed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge," it added.

While moving across the pitch after the completion of the over, both the players bumped their shoulders and exchanged a few words before Australia opener Usman Khawaja and on-field umpires Gough and Wilson intervened.

Konstas later played down the incident after the end of the play, saying "Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that's cricket and can happen with tension." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
How Konstas' father prepared his son for tough battles
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
PIX: Bumrah leads India's fightback after Konstas show
Budget: Why exporters are seeking Rs 750 cr from FM
Stock markets settle flat in muted trade
Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas
Pushpa 2 stampede row: CM vows to back Telugu cinema
