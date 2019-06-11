Kohli only Indian in world's highest paid athletes' list

June 11, 2019 23:47 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kohli is ranked 100th in the table.

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes, ranked 100th in the table.

Kohli is last on the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, announced on Tuesday.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli estimated earnings is $ 21m from endorsements and $ 4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $ 25m for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd on last year's list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of $ 1m in endorsements.

Meanwhile, Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in $ 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star is was second with earnings of $ 109 million.