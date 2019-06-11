News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli only Indian in world's highest paid athletes' list

Kohli only Indian in world's highest paid athletes' list

June 11, 2019 23:47 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli is ranked 100th in the table. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes, ranked 100th in the table.

 

Kohli is last on the list of top-100 athletes, headed by Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi, announced on Tuesday.

According to the Forbes list, Kohli estimated earnings is $  21m from endorsements and $  4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $ 25m for the last 12 months.

Ranked 83rd on last year's list, Kohli has climbed down to the 100th spot despite an increase of $ 1m in endorsements.

Meanwhile, Messi has dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, raking in $ 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

Messi is now ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star is was second with earnings of $ 109 million.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Oval and out? Dhawan injury upsets India plans

Oval and out? Dhawan injury upsets India plans

Dhawan sustains hand injury, set to miss three games

Dhawan sustains hand injury, set to miss three games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          