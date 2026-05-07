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Home  » Cricket » Kohli fans create 345-square-foot artwork outside Ekana Stadium

Kohli fans create 345-square-foot artwork outside Ekana Stadium

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 07, 2026 22:21 IST

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Virat Kohli's immense popularity was celebrated in Lucknow as fans unveiled a giant artwork of the cricket icon ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL clash.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The artwork was displayed outside the Ekana Stadium before the RCB vs LSG IPL match. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • A massive 345-square-foot artwork of Virat Kohli was unveiled in Lucknow.
  • Fans portrayed Kohli in his India T20I jersey, not his RCB colours.
  • Hundreds of fans wearing 'Kohli 18' jerseys gathered to celebrate their cricketing icon.

Virat Kohli’s massive fan following was on display once again in Lucknow ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday.

Fans unveiled a giant 345-square-foot artwork of Kohli outside the stadium before the match, drawing huge attention from supporters gathered at the venue.

 

Virat Kohli's T20I Avatar Celebrated

Interestingly, the fans chose to portray Kohli not in his Royal Challengers Bengaluru colours but in his India T20I avatar.

The atmosphere outside the Ekana Stadium quickly turned festive as fans gathered in large numbers around the installation, taking pictures and celebrating their cricketing icon before the big game.

Fan Frenzy Before IPL Clash

Long before the stadium gates opened, hundreds of supporters wearing the iconic ‘Kohli 18’ jersey could be seen streaming toward the venue.

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