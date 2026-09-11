Kohli charms Shinde with humility in London, shares ideas on sports, youth talent

Virat Kohli impressed Eknath Shinde with his humility during their London meeting, while the duo discussed Maharashtra's development, sports, youth talent and the cricketer’s upcoming ODI milestones.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Virat Kohli discussed sports, infrastructure, and welfare schemes during a courtesy meeting in London on Friday. Photographs: Screengrab via ANI Videos/X

Key Points Virat Kohli met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in London and discussed sports, infrastructure, development and youth talent.

Shinde praised Kohli as “down-to-earth” and said the cricketer shared ideas on helping young athletes excel.

Kohli has scored 384 ODI runs this year and will target more centuries in the West Indies series starting September 27.

With 14,941 ODI runs and 54 centuries, Kohli needs 59 runs to become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 runs.

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli met Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in London on Friday for a courtesy meeting that covered sports, infrastructure and state government initiatives.

Shinde, speaking to ANI after the meeting, described Kohli as "down-to-earth" and said the cricketer had met him after learning that he was in London.

"I was delighted that such a big Indian cricketer, the one with the most centuries, is so down-to-earth," Shinde said.

The two also discussed Maharashtra’s infrastructure projects, including the 'Third Mumbai' development near the airport, Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the coastal road and metro projects, besides initiatives in education and healthcare.

Shinde said Kohli praised the pace of development in Maharashtra and called it "unprecedented".

They also discussed ways to help young athletes compete at higher levels and nurture sporting talent.

"Kohli shared some valuable ideas in this regard, which will undoubtedly benefit both Maharashtra and the nation," Shinde said.

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Kohli Eyes More Milestones

Kohli, meanwhile, remains focused on his ODI career and the pursuit of major milestones.

The 37-year-old has scored 384 runs in six ODI innings this year at an average of 64 and a strike rate above 106, with one century and three fifties.

During India's ODI tour of England in August, he scored 144 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries, with a best of 74.

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Kohli's next opportunity will come in the home ODI series against the West Indies, beginning September 27.

The three-match series will give him another chance to add to his tally of 85 international centuries as he continues his pursuit of the 100-century mark, a feat achieved only by Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has tallied 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs at an average of 58.59, including 54 centuries and 79 fifties. He needs just 59 more runs to become only the second batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs.