Kohli assists Anushka as she aces the 'Shirshasana'

Kohli assists Anushka as she aces the 'Shirshasana'

By Rediff Cricket
December 01, 2020 18:29 IST
Virat helps Anushka as she does the Shirshasana

IMAGE: Virat Kohli helps wife Anushka Sharma as she does the Shirshasana. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

Mom-to-be actress Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her big day that is to come soon. And pregnancy or not, fitness takes precedence for the Bollywood producer-cum-actor.

Telling her fans how important fitness is to her and how it keeps her motivated, Anushka shared a throwback picture of herself doing a headstand or the Yoga pose -- Shirshasana -- with a little help from her husband and India captain Virat Kohli.

 

The photograph shows the actor acing the headstand perfectly with her husband holding her legs to help her with Shirshasana.

"This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Paatal Lok,' producer penned a long note sharing some information about her yoga journey and how yoga has always been "a big part," of her life.

"P.S. - As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support," the 32-year-old actor said.

"For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe," she added.

"This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," she wrote.

The couple is expecting their first child in early January.

Virushka

Rediff Cricket
