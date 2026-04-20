Kohli-Anushka Seek Blessings in Vrindavan After Social Media Buzz

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan to seek blessings of Premanand Maharaj on Akshaya Tritiya, marking their first public appearance after a recent social media controversy.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli seen at Vrindavan Ashram on the occassion of Akshaya Tritiya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan on April 20, 2026, to seek blessings from spiritual leader Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

Key Points Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan on April 20, 2026.

The couple sought blessings from Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj.

Both opted for simple, traditional attire during the visit.

First public appearance after Kohli’s minor social media controversy.

The celebrity couple, dressed in simple attire, attended the ashram's satsang and offered prayers on Akshaya Tritiya.

Virat sported a casual look with a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while Anushka looked elegant in a white floral kurta paired with palazzo pants and a green dupatta.

This is their first public appearance after Virat found himself at the centre of a minor social media storm. He liked a photo posted by German vlogger Lizlaz on Instagram, which became a quick point of discussion on the internet.

RCB have a six-day break before taking on Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on April 24 against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

RCB faced their first defeat of the season when they were beaten by Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday.