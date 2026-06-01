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Home  » Cricket » Kohli-Anushka Celebrate IPL Win With The Birlas

Kohli-Anushka Celebrate IPL Win With The Birlas

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 01, 2026 12:26 IST

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Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Rajat Patidar with RCB Co-owners Kumar Mangalam Birla, second from right, Neerja Birla, left, Aryaman Vikram Birla, second from left, and RCB Co-owner Satyan Gajwani, right. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • RCB became the most expensive IPL franchise after being acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group for $1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,660 crore).
  • Aryaman Vikram Birla, Kumar Mangalam Birla's only son, once pursued a career in cricket, playing in the Ranji Trophy and being selected for the Rajasthan Royals.
  • Birla Estates, one of Kumar Mangalam Birla's companies, is one of Gujarat Titans' sponsors!

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma along with Captain Rajat Patidar celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title triumph with the team's new co-owners Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family.

Ahead of this season, RCB became the most expensive IPL franchise after being acquired by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group for $1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,660 crore/Rs 166 billion).

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: The victorious RCB players along with their families with the IPL trophy. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar Mangalam Birla with his wife Neerja Birla, elder daughter Ananya Birla and son Aryaman Vikram Birla -- RCB's new chairman -- were present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB Join Elite List With Back To Back Titles

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Rajat Patidar-led RCB became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend their IPL title.

Kohli took RCB to victory in the final with an splendid knock of 75 as they easily chased down Gujarat Titans' 155 for eight with two overs to spare.

'It is the stuff you dream of, thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run,' Kohli said after the triumph.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

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