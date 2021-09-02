Kohli and boys sport black armbands in Vasudev Paranjape's honour

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli sported black armbands on Thursday -- opening day of the fourth Test against England -- as a mark of respect for legendary coach Vasudev Paranjape.
Paranjape, 82, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday. While he played 29 first-class games for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, making 785 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries,
With his excellent grasp of the game, he shaped the careers of several Mumbai and India stalwarts. Equipped with technical nuances, he used his man-management skills to great effect. He was appointed a Director of Coaching in the '80s by the board and was a head coach of camps for junior cricketers. He was also among the first set of coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000.