Kohli and boys sport black armbands in Vasudev Paranjape's honour

Kohli and boys sport black armbands in Vasudev Paranjape's honour

Source: ANI
September 02, 2021 18:11 IST
IMAGE: Indian Team pay their respects to late Vasu Paranjape at the Oval ground. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli sported black armbands on Thursday -- opening day of the fourth Test against England -- as a mark of respect for legendary coach Vasudev Paranjape.

 

Paranjape, 82, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday. While he played 29 first-class games for Mumbai and Baroda from 1956/57-1969/70, making 785 runs with two centuries and two half-centuries,

Paranjape left a lasting impression in his role as coach and mentor.

With his excellent grasp of the game, he shaped the careers of several Mumbai and India stalwarts. Equipped with technical nuances, he used his man-management skills to great effect. He was appointed a Director of Coaching in the '80s by the board and was a head coach of camps for junior cricketers. He was also among the first set of coaches when the National Cricket Academy was inaugurated in 2000.

Source: ANI
