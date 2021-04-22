Knee injury puts SunRisers pacer Natarajan out of IPL

April 22, 2021 22:55 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan bowls during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

A knee injury will prevent the pacer from taking further part in the tournament.

"Yes, he has been ruled out of the tournament," a source to ANI.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the last two games of the SunRisers. He played only two games this season, taking two wickets.

After the match against Punjab Kings, skipper David Warner gave a fitness update on Natarajan, saying: "He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine.

"We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point," he added.

SunRisers Hyderabad have played four matches so far in IPL 2021, winning one after losing three.

They won their last game against Punjab Kings by nine wickets.