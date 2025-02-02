HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Klaasen stars as Durban's Super Giants win thriller

Klaasen stars as Durban's Super Giants win thriller

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2025 11:54 IST

x

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen shared two solid partnerships, with Kane Williamson and Wiaan Mulder, as Durban’s Super Giants posted 173 for 4 in the SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings, at the Wanderers, on Saturday. Photograph: Betway SA20

Durban's Super Giants ended their SA20 campaign on a positive note, scoring a thrilling 11-run DLS victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The result enabled JSK finish fourth in the group stage.

They will meet third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator at Centurion on Wednesday.

 

DSG's Heinrich Klaasen finally gave visiting fans something to cheer about with a 76 not out off 47 balls (3x4, 6x6).

In the process, he became the first batter to cross the 1000 runs milestone in Betway SA20.

He shared two solid partnerships -- 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30 not out) -- to take DSG to 173 for 4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/12, which included the big wicket of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

JSK's run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay when the hosts were 31/1 after 3.1 overs.

When play resumed, JSK's innings was reduced to 16 overs with a revised target of 147.

The home team was unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting JSK back with a fantastic spell of 3/25.

DSG also handed Rookie CJ King a SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England's double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira (51 off 22 balls, 2x4, 5x6) to the crease and the JSK all-rounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of the season off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 in the final four deliveries.

DSG all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sachin Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
Sachin Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
Mission is trophy, not just beating Pakistan: Gambhir
Mission is trophy, not just beating Pakistan: Gambhir
Controversy hits Ranji! J&K accuse Baroda of...
Controversy hits Ranji! J&K accuse Baroda of...
Saha RETIRES! Signs off after 28 glorious years
Saha RETIRES! Signs off after 28 glorious years
Meet the top cop taking over Pakistan's team
Meet the top cop taking over Pakistan's team

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

webstory image 2

9 Pickles To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 3

5 Yummilicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi walks up to Nirmala Sitharaman after Budget 20251:02

Watch: PM Modi walks up to Nirmala Sitharaman after...

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra2:15

Vice President Dhankhar visits Maha Kumbh Kshetra

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall3:41

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD