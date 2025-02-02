Klaasen stars as Durban's Super Giants win thriller

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen shared two solid partnerships, with Kane Williamson and Wiaan Mulder, as Durban’s Super Giants posted 173 for 4 in the SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings, at the Wanderers, on Saturday. Photograph: Betway SA20

Durban's Super Giants ended their SA20 campaign on a positive note, scoring a thrilling 11-run DLS victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The result enabled JSK finish fourth in the group stage.

They will meet third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator at Centurion on Wednesday.

DSG's Heinrich Klaasen finally gave visiting fans something to cheer about with a 76 not out off 47 balls (3x4, 6x6).

In the process, he became the first batter to cross the 1000 runs milestone in Betway SA20.

He shared two solid partnerships -- 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30 not out) -- to take DSG to 173 for 4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/12, which included the big wicket of Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

JSK's run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay when the hosts were 31/1 after 3.1 overs.

When play resumed, JSK's innings was reduced to 16 overs with a revised target of 147.

The home team was unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting JSK back with a fantastic spell of 3/25.

DSG also handed Rookie CJ King a SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England's double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira (51 off 22 balls, 2x4, 5x6) to the crease and the JSK all-rounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of the season off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 in the final four deliveries.

DSG all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest.