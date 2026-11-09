KL Rahul's Adaptability Makes Him Invaluable: India Assistant Coach

India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has lauded KL Rahul's exceptional versatility, composure, and adaptability across formats, making him an invaluable asset to the team on challenging tracks.

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 26 off 38 balls on a difficult track in Wellington on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points KL Rahul's primary advantage is his ability to open in Test cricket and bat in the middle order in white-ball formats, including effectively switching gears in death overs.

Assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak highlighted Rahul's consistent contributions, noting he rarely disappoints the team when given an opportunity to bat.

Rahul's unbeaten 26 on a difficult Wellington surface in the second ODI exemplified his value as a flexible batter capable of adapting to match situations.

Kotak praised Rahul's remarkable composure and stable presence at the crease, identifying it as one of his biggest strengths.

Rahul's experience, temperament, and ability to rotate strike, hit boundaries, and clear the ropes when needed make him a brilliant asset to the team.

Highly impressed with KL Rahul's ability to adapt to the team's requirements, India's assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has said that the seasoned batter is invaluable and has repeatedly proved his versatility on challenging tracks.

Rahul is a competent Test opener, bats in the middle order in ODIs, and can effectively switch gears in the death overs. He has endured very few failures in 50-over cricket, something that has not escaped Kotak's attention.

Rahul's Adaptability and Consistency

"I think KL Rahul's biggest advantage is that he can open in red-ball cricket and bat in the middle order in white-ball cricket. Whenever required, he can also go with five overs left. His record there is also very good. So, he plays according to the team's needs," Kotak said on the eve of the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Kotak also pointed to Rahul's consistency and ability to deliver whenever he gets an opportunity, saying he rarely disappoints the team. Rahul's unbeaten 26 on a difficult Wellington surface in the second ODI once again underlined his value as a flexible batter who can adapt to the demands of the situation.

Composure Under Pressure

"Since I have joined, I cannot remember many matches in which he has got an opportunity to bat but has not contributed. He has played some unbelievable innings, and he never looks under pressure," he said.

Emphasising Rahul's remarkable composure in difficult situations, the assistant coach said his calm presence at the crease is one of his biggest strengths.

"If you notice, I have never seen KL under pressure. You always see him looking very stable. Most of the time, probably all the time, he has never let the team down."

All-Round Batting Skills

Apart from his temperament, Kotak praised Rahul's ability to manipulate the field and switch between accumulation and aggression depending on the team's requirements.

"It is brilliant to have someone like him who has experience, temperament and the ability to rotate the strike, hit boundaries and, when required, easily hit a few sixes. That's a great thing to have," he said.