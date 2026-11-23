Discover how top-order batter K L Rahul transformed his game, overcoming initial struggles to master Test cricket with a unique mindset and meticulous preparation, culminating in his historic century in New Zealand.

FILE IMAGE: K L Rahul emphasises patience, meticulous preparation, and thorough mental homework as crucial for success in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points K L Rahul initially struggled to adapt between T20/ODI and Test cricket, finding the latter requires a distinct skill set and mindset.

He became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) with his 136-run knock against New Zealand.

The recent century in New Zealand brought immense satisfaction, leading to a sleepless night for Rahul, who expressed pride in his performance.

Rahul regrets career-disrupting injuries, estimating they cost him 10-15 Test appearances, and hopes to maintain his run-scoring form in the next few years.

Top-order batter K L Rahul has acknowledged that he once struggled to switch between the demands of all three formats, saying Test cricket requires a completely different skill set and mindset from limited-overs games.

He said that years of experience, along with missed opportunities, have helped him understand the nuances of the longest format and become a better batter.

Rahul rewrote the record books with his 136-run knock against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He also became only the second Asian opener, after Saeed Anwar, to achieve the feat.

The century made him the first Indian batter in 12 years to score a Test hundred in New Zealand.

Adapting To Test Cricket's Unique Demands

But the 34-year-old admitted there was a time in his career when adapting to the demands of all three formats proved challenging.

"There was a time in my career when I was playing all three format... I could not make that switch from trying to get bat on ball in T20 and ODI cricket to switching quickly in a week's time to leaving balls and trying to play as late as I possibly can, which is the basics of Test batting," said Rahul in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"So, it took me some time to realise that Test cricket requires a completely different skill set and a different way of thinking, a different way of prepping. And white-ball cricket requires a completely different way of doing things and not to get mixed up in that.

"Having that sort of clarity and understanding... it has come over time and over a lot of years of playing cricket and a lot of missed opportunities, which I realised, and now I've sort of gotten better at doing that," added Rahul, for whom the century in the first Test in New Zealand was his 13th in 71 matches.

Patience and Preparation: The Key to Success

Rahul said patience and meticulous preparation were crucial to succeeding in Test cricket, drawing a parallel between his approach to batting and his passion for making the perfect cup of coffee.

"Patience and the preparation, you get one tiny thing wrong and the (coffee) cup is going to taste bad. I think it's the same in Test cricket... one small mistake, one bad shot as a batter and your whole innings can mean nothing even if you've worked hard for three or four hours, battled through the new ball, seen through the tough sessions, and then one bad shot and you'll probably come back scoring 36-37 and it's considered a failure," he said.

"So yeah, I think that way, just being really particular about how I go about things, like making my coffee, sort of reflects in my batting as well," he added.

The Importance of Mental Homework

A stickler for preparation, Rahul said doing one's homework was essential at the highest level, particularly when playing in challenging conditions in countries such as New Zealand, Australia and England.

"I think the most basic thing for an athlete at this level is to do your homework. Step one for me is doing homework before playing any series, just understanding what will be required, what are the conditions like, what are the things that can go against me and how do I counter those things and the challenges and all of that.

"I start prepping in my mind five or six months in advance. I did it before New Zealand... the same with England and Australia as well. From there, you go on to trying to practice in a way that can help you succeed in those conditions.

"So, for me to be consistent and perform in different positions, what I've learned and what I've figured is I need to be very thorough with my mental side of the game," he added.

Reflecting on Milestones and Injuries

The century also took an emotional toll on Rahul, who revealed that he barely slept after achieving the milestone, despite feeling immensely satisfied with his performance.

"Honestly, I've not slept at all the whole night and it's not because of excitement. I was in bed all night tossing and turning, just couldn't get any sleep. When I got that hundred and when I came back in, it was something after a long time I've been really happy and satisfied and proud of myself and what I've been able to do on the field," he said.

"And, I don't necessarily chase records but when it happens, then obviously you're proud of it and you give yourself a pat on the back."

Rahul also rued the injuries that have disrupted his career, saying they may have cost him at least 10-15 Test appearances. He felt he could have played many more than his 71 Tests had he enjoyed a longer run without injuries.

"Ideally, I would have wanted fewer injuries. I'm still okay with performance being up and down. That's not because of my commitment. I've always been very hungry and committed to playing cricket at this level and excelling and being the best version of myself.

"Yeah, just the injuries have really pegged me back. If that hadn't happened, maybe at least 10-15 Test matches, I would have played a lot more than 71, so that's the only thing I look back at and feel could have been different.

"Hopefully in the next few years, I can continue the same run-scoring form that I have and pile up the runs in the last phase of my career," he said.