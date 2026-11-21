KL Rahul's recent Test century in New Zealand, completing his collection of hundreds in SENA countries, highlights his strategic shift to a more selective batting approach in challenging seaming conditions, proving technique was never his primary concern.

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his 13th Test century against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul scored his 13th Test hundred, a patient 136 off 290 balls, completing centuries in all SENA countries.

Rahul stated his technique was "never an issue," attributing his success to adopting the right approach, particularly resisting playing at every ball in seaming conditions.

He spent three weeks in New Zealand, focusing on understanding how to score runs and figuring out the necessary adjustments for the conditions.

Rahul noted signs of the Wellington pitch assisting spinners, with deliveries keeping low and rough patches developing.

He praised opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlighting his hard work and aggressive approach, as they formed India's first century opening partnership in New Zealand in 32 years.

Seasoned India batter KL Rahul believes his technique was never the problem during a difficult phase of his career and that his recent success has been built around finding the right approach while resisting the temptation to play at every ball.

Rahul's Batting Philosophy

Rahul's 136 off 290 balls, his 13th Test hundred and a landmark century that completed his collection of hundreds in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), was built on patience as India reached 486 for four on the third day to take a 118-run lead in the first Test in Wellington.

The right-hander, who has often been shuffled around the batting order, admitted that he had developed a habit of getting his bat behind almost every delivery during his stint in the middle order, something that can prove counterproductive in seaming conditions.

"Technique was never an issue," Rahul said during the post-day press conference, explaining how he had worked on identifying the right positions and guard to give himself the best chance of succeeding in New Zealand.

"During those 15 months in the middle order, I developed a habit of putting bat on ball. In seaming conditions, having less contact between bat and ball could be the best approach."

Achieving The SENA Milestone

The century also carried special significance for Rahul, who became one of the few Indian batters to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries.

"It feels awesome to achieve something like that. I have been here for a good three weeks and didn't get a lot of runs for India A, but spent a lot of time in the nets to understand how to score runs. I had clear plans," he said.

"When you work hard, it translates into performance," he added.

Interestingly, this was Rahul's first Test appearance in New Zealand in his 71-match career, but he insisted that he was not particularly fired up by the occasion.

Instead, he viewed it as an opportunity to test himself against a quality bowling attack.

"I never get fired up. This was an opportunity I didn't want to lose. When you play Tests for that long, you get that opportunity to challenge yourself against the best attack," he said.

Having never played a Test in New Zealand before, Rahul said his preparation for the challenge had begun several months in advance.

Rather than entering the nets with a preconceived technical blueprint, he spent time figuring out the adjustments required to negotiate the conditions.

"I wasn't looking at anything specific when I entered the nets. I just played a lot of balls to figure out what guard and positions I needed to adopt to give myself the best chance. There are no guarantees, though. I watched videos of guys who had scored runs in New Zealand earlier," he said.

Pitch Conditions And Team Strategy

Rahul said there were already signs of the Wellington surface offering assistance to the spinners, with deliveries beginning to keep low and rough patches developing.

"The ball will keep low and some rough patches are developing, which could get bigger as we bowl more. We will hope the track deteriorates, but not until we are batting," he said.

He also acknowledged that winning the toss and India's disciplined bowling in the opening session had played a significant role in keeping New Zealand's first-innings total to 368.

"When we first got here, we didn't think it would play like this. We had seen some scores and expected it to do a little more. The toss was important."

"Our bowlers did well in the first session and ensured that they didn't score 550 or 600 runs. We would take 368, as it gave us enough time to score the runs," he said.

Praise For Opening Partner Jaiswal

Rahul reserved special praise for his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 130 runs.

It was India's first century opening partnership in New Zealand in 32 years, since Navjot Sidhu and Nayan Mongia put together 102 runs.

Calling Jaiswal an extremely hard-working cricketer, Rahul said the young batter's aggressive approach was the product of sustained effort rather than natural instinct alone.

"Jaiswal is a very hard-working cricketer. He trains very hard to be the ultra-aggressive batter that he has become. It doesn't happen by chance," he said.

"We get along well off the field, and that reflects in our on-field performance," he added.