Home  » Cricket » KL Rahul surprises lady official with special gift

KL Rahul surprises lady official with special gift

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi November 08, 2026 14:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian cricketer KL Rahul demonstrated a heartwarming act of kindness by gifting his 'Game Changer of the Match' award to a surprised official following the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul gifted his Game Changer of the Match smartphone to a lady official after India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • KL Rahul gifted his 'Game Changer of the Match' smartphone to an official following the second ODI against New Zealand.
  • The lady official expressed surprise and gratitude, stating she had not expected the gesture.
  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India praised Rahul's act of kindness on X, highlighting his 'Bigger heart'.

Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul won hearts with a thoughtful gesture after gifting his Game Changer of the Match prize smartphone to an official following the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

The lady official expressed surprise and gratitude after receiving the phone from Rahul, saying she had not expected the gesture.

 

KL Rahul

"Well, he just gave me his phone. I am a bit of shocked, it was very kind of them to give it over to me. I wasn't expecting it, that's for sure," the lady official said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI also praised Rahul's gesture in a post on X, writing, "Big player. Bigger heart An act of kindness and pure KLass"

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

More News Coverage

kl rahulcricketgoodwill gestureindia vs new zealandodi

More From Rediff

India edge NZ via DLS in rain-hit 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead

India edge NZ via DLS in rain-hit 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead
How Gurnoor Brar Bounced Back From West Indies Setback

How Gurnoor Brar Bounced Back From West Indies Setback
Is Shami a Victim of Age Bias in Indian Cricket?

Is Shami a Victim of Age Bias in Indian Cricket?

Related Stories

Rahul credits bowlers for restricting New Zealand

Rahul credits bowlers for restricting New Zealand

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026