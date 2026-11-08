KL Rahul surprises lady official with special gift

Indian cricketer KL Rahul demonstrated a heartwarming act of kindness by gifting his 'Game Changer of the Match' award to a surprised official following the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

IMAGE: KL Rahul gifted his Game Changer of the Match smartphone to a lady official after India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points KL Rahul gifted his 'Game Changer of the Match' smartphone to an official following the second ODI against New Zealand.

The lady official expressed surprise and gratitude, stating she had not expected the gesture.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India praised Rahul's act of kindness on X, highlighting his 'Bigger heart'.

Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul won hearts with a thoughtful gesture after gifting his Game Changer of the Match prize smartphone to an official following the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

The lady official expressed surprise and gratitude after receiving the phone from Rahul, saying she had not expected the gesture.

"Well, he just gave me his phone. I am a bit of shocked, it was very kind of them to give it over to me. I wasn't expecting it, that's for sure," the lady official said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI also praised Rahul's gesture in a post on X, writing, "Big player. Bigger heart An act of kindness and pure KLass"