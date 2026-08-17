KL Rahul sees bigger things ahead for Devdutt Padikkal after Galle breakthrough

KL Rahul praised Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century in Galle and backed the Karnataka batter to build on it with bigger, more consistent knocks for India.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul during their 150-run partnership for the second wicket in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Padikkal’s maiden Test century came in his third Test, with a 167 off 230 balls against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Rahul praised Padikkal’s patience and hard work, highlighting his progress from Karnataka and U-19 cricket to the India side.

The former India captain expects bigger scores ahead, saying Padikkal is now well placed to become a more consistent run-scorer for India.

Team India batter KL Rahul hailed Karnataka teammate Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test century and backed the young left-hander to become a more consistent run-scorer for India.

Padikkal, promoted to No. 3 in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, struck a fluent 167 off 230 balls in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. His assured play against spin stood out as he took a major step towards cementing his place in the Test side.

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Rahul Recalls Padikkal’s Journey

Rahul said he had watched Padikkal develop from his Under-19 days, scoring heavily for Karnataka before breaking into Indian cricket.

"In the last couple of years, he has been waiting for his opportunity and quietly toiling in the nets," Rahul said in a BCCI video.

"We have had a lot of chats about what he needed to improve and what to expect in Sri Lanka and in Test cricket."

Padikkal had already shown signs of being in good touch, having scored for India A and made a century in the warm-up game before the Test.

"He loves batting and scoring big runs, so I’m really happy that he could get his first 100," Rahul said.

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Rahul Backs Padikkal to Turn Starts into Bigger Knocks

Rahul, who scored his maiden international century in only his second Test against Australia, said getting an early hundred was important for Padikkal.

"It is very important to get that early in your career so you can get that out of the way, start enjoying your cricket and take your batting to the next level," he said.

Rahul believes Padikkal is now well placed to convert starts into bigger scores.

"He understands his batting really well and he is scoring lots of runs. I think he will make that move into scoring bigger knocks for India and being more consistent," he added.

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