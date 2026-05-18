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Home  » Cricket » KL Rahul joins Kohli in historic IPL milestone list

KL Rahul joins Kohli in historic IPL milestone list

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 18, 2026 11:52 IST

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KL Rahul's milestone achievement of his 50th fifty-plus score and eighth 500-run season in the IPL significantly contributed to Delhi Capitals' victory, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul registered his eighth 500-plus run season in IPL history, second only to Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • KL Rahul achieved his 50th fifty-plus score in IPL, joining an elite list of cricketers.
  • KL Rahul's performance and partnership with Abhisek Porel helped Delhi Capitals secure a crucial win against Rajasthan Royals.
  • Delhi Capitals ended their home run with a much-needed victory, boosting their playoff aspirations.

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul joined an elite company, reaching his 50th fifty-plus score of his Indian Premier League and registering his eighth 500-run season in his career so far.

A vigilant half-century by KL and his 105-run stand with Abhisek Porel played a crucial role in keeping DC's playoff hopes alive as they secured their sixth win of the season by five wickets against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. After a horrific run of five losses at home, DC ended their home run with a win they would cherish.

 

KL Rahul's Impressive IPL 2024 Performance

KL scored a fine 56 in 42 balls, with a four and three sixes at a strike rate of over 133. So far this season, KL has been fourth-highest run-getter and the top run-getter for DC, with 533 runs in 14 innings at an average of 44.41 and a strike rate of almost 172, with a century and four fifties, including a best score of 152*.

He also registered his eighth 500-plus run season in IPL history, the second-most by a batter, just behind RCB and Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, who has nine such seasons.

KL Rahul's Previous IPL Success

The 2020 season with Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been his richest season, with 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.83, with a century and five fifties. That season, he went on to win the Orange Cap for most runs.

This is his 50th fifty-plus score, placing him in an elite list with Virat Kohli (76, nine centuries and 67 fifties), David Warner (66, four centuries and 62 fifties), Shikhar Dhawan (53, two centuries and 51 fifties) and Rohit Sharma (51, with two centuries and 49 fifties). In his IPL career, KL, the fifth-highest run-getter, has scored 5,755 runs in 158 matches and 149 innings at an average of 46.04 and a strike rate of 138.70, with six centuries and 44 fifties.

Dominance Against Rajasthan Royals

His record against RR is great, having made 882 runs in 19 innings at an average of 51.88 and a strike rate of 135.27, with nine fifties and a best score of 95*.

KL has made a hat-trick of 500-plus run seasons, having done so last year (539 runs in 13 innings, with a century and three fifties). He had five 500-plus run seasons in a row from 2018-2022 for PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the second-most for a batter, behind David Warner's glorious run of six such seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2014-2020.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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