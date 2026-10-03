Rahul's Century, Rohit's 92 Propel India to 351 in Final ODI

KL Rahul's magnificent unbeaten century and Rohit Sharma's impactful half-century were instrumental in India's recovery, propelling them to a formidable total of 351 for seven against the West Indies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur.

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his hundred against West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 129, his ninth ODI century, providing an explosive finish to India's innings.

Rohit Sharma scored a stroke-filled 92, anchoring the innings after India's early collapse and forming a crucial 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India recovered from four for two to post a formidable total of 351 for seven in the third and final ODI against the West Indies.

Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 57 runs, while Naman Dhir made a brisk 30 off 21 balls to maintain momentum.

Jayden Seales was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, claiming three wickets, including those of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul smashed a classy, unbeaten 129 and Rohit Sharma struck a stroke-filled 92 as India recovered well from early setbacks to post a formidable 351 for seven against the West Indies in the third and final ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul struck 11 fours and 6 sixes enroute his unbeaten 129. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul provided an explosive finish to India's innings, bringing up his ninth ODI century and then going berserk in the final stages to take India past the 350-run mark on a pitch that offered considerable assistance to the pacers early on.

India's Strong Recovery

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit, who anchored the innings after India were reduced to four for two, struck 10 boundaries and three sixes in his 85-ball knock. He stitched a crucial 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 57 off 69 balls, to lay the foundation for India's recovery.

After winning the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill opted to bat first on a surface with an even covering of grass that offered some movement to the pacers early on.

IMAGE: Jayden Seales celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Gill, who had been in fine form in the series, failed to impress the home crowd as he fell to Jayden Seales while trying to tuck away a shorter delivery, only to edge it to West Indies skipper Shai Hope behind the stumps.

Virat Kohli's stay was even shorter. After Seales began with a wide, Kohli fell to the very next delivery, missing a pitched-up ball that uprooted his middle stump as India slipped to four for two inside three overs.

Early Pressure and Partnership Building

Seales and Matthew Forde kept the pressure on with tight lines, restricting India's scoring during the powerplay. The hosts could manage only 28 runs in the first 10 overs, with the West Indies also losing both their reviews in desperate attempts to dismiss Rohit.

Rohit and Gaikwad, however, gradually wrested back control. The pair began shifting gears after the 15th over and took India past 100 before Rohit brought up his 63rd ODI half-century in the 18th over.

IMAGE: Jewel Andrew takes the catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

The veteran opener then took on Alzarri Joseph, pulling a shorter delivery for a boundary before following it with a sublime shot through the covers as India collected 14 runs from the over.

Rohit fell eight short of a century while attempting to pull a back-of-length delivery from Keemo Paul, handing Jewel Andrew a well-judged catch and ending the 137-run stand. Gaikwad followed five balls later after completing his second ODI half-century, as Seales claimed his third wicket in another disciplined spell.

Explosive Finish by Rahul

IMAGE: Coming in at No 4, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a patient 57 off 69 deliveries. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Rahul and Naman Dhir then ensured the momentum did not dip, adding 65 runs off 43 balls. Dhir, making his first stint as a batter in international cricket, smashed 30 off 21 balls with three boundaries and two sixes before falling while attempting a drive off Gudakesh Motie.

Rahul, meanwhile, shifted into top gear. He reached his century with a towering six over fine leg and followed it with another maximum towards the sight screen off Seales. The right-hander then plundered 21 runs in the final over, hitting two successive sixes before finding the boundary again to finish with a stunning hundred.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and debutant Anshul Kamboj too made some brisk runs as India stayed ahead of their rivals. was run out after a brief cameo that included two sixes off Motie in the 44th over.