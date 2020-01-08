News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's new signing Green banned for suspect action

KKR's new signing Green banned for suspect action

Source: PTI
January 08, 2020 16:51 IST

Chris Green

IMAGE: Chris Green was reported for a suspect action during his team Sydney Thunder's loss to Melbourne Stars last week. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Australian all-rounder Chris Green, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for this year's IPL, has been banned from bowling for three months after being reported for an illegal action during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 tournament.

 

The 26-year-old uncapped off-spinner was bought by KKR for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the auction last month. He was reported for a suspect action during his team Sydney Thunder's loss to Melbourne Stars last week.

"We'd like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete co-operation and respect," Cricket Australia's Head of Operations Peter Roach said in a statement posted on 'cricket.com.au'.

"Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment.

"We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed," he added.

Green's participation in the IPL would be subject to approval of the league's governing council as his ban would still be in force when the event gets underway on March 29.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Leave Test cricket alone, says Botham

Leave Test cricket alone, says Botham

Tests should remain five-dayers: ICC's Jayawardene

Tests should remain five-dayers: ICC's Jayawardene

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use