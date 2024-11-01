News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » KKR's new home ground? Agartala stadium in the race

KKR's new home ground? Agartala stadium in the race

Source: PTI
November 01, 2024 18:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eden Gardens

IMAGE: Eden Garden in Kolkata is set for a massive makeover next year. Photograph: BCCI

The under-construction international cricket stadium at Narsingarh in Tripura could become Kolkata Knight Riders' second home ground for the 2025 IPL season since the iconic Eden Garden in Kolkata is set for a massive makeover next year, a Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) official said on Friday.

The construction at the international stadium at Narsingarh began way back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs. 185 crore but the stadium is not yet ready.

"IPL chairman Arun Kumar Dhumal recently visited the proposed international stadium at Narsingarh on the outskirts of the state capital. He said if the stadium's is ready before February next year, it could be made second home ground of KKR or some else other state will get the benefit," TCA secretary Subarta Dey told PTI.

 

"Since it is a golden chance to host IPL matches at the proposed stadium, we have summoned a reputed construction agency to expedite work and get it completed by February 2025.

"The TCA will review the construction work and if the agency fails to meet the deadline, we will terminate it and engage a new firm to complete the remaining work," he said.

The agency has so far completed 80 percent in the past seven years even as the deadline of the project was only 22 months.

Dey said the matter was discussed during the TCA's general body meeting held here on Thursday where it was decided to go for all-out to get the stadium works completed by the stipulated time.

"If we could complete the stadium's work by February next year, I am confident of hosting at least two IPL matches of KKR at Narsingarh international cricket stadium”, he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Sharma's key role in MI's retention strategy
Rohit Sharma's key role in MI's retention strategy
Sudharsan, Padikkal Rescue India A
Sudharsan, Padikkal Rescue India A
What Links 12th Fail & Mizoram Batter?
What Links 12th Fail & Mizoram Batter?
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions
Jadeja picks another Test fifer in trying conditions
PIX: India's top order collapse again; NZ in control
PIX: India's top order collapse again; NZ in control
What Is Rani Praying For?
What Is Rani Praying For?
PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai
PICS: Rohit, Kohli fail after Jadeja takes 5 in Mumbai

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
3rd Test PIX: India's top order fails miserably again
3rd Test PIX: India's top order fails miserably again
Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention
Dhoni Balances Diwali Festivities with IPL Retention

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances