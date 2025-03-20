HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: KKR-LSG match set to be shifted to Guwahati

IPL 2025: KKR-LSG match set to be shifted to Guwahati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 19:58 IST

x

IPL trophy

IMAGE: CAB chief Snehasish Ganguly said the police have refused to give clearance to the fixture in view of security concerns on Ram Navami. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens is set to be shifted to Guwahati as the police have expressed their inability to provide security for the contest due to 'Ram Navami' celebrations in the city on the day, said Snehasish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), on Thursday.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had announced that over 20,000 processions are being organised across West Bengal to celebrate the festival.

"We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but there is no scope for rescheduling the game in the city later, and I'm now hearing that it's going to be shifted to Guwahati," Ganguly said. 

The clash between KKR and LSG, owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, was expected to draw a packed house, with both teams boasting strong local support.

An official statement from the IPL, however, is yet to arrive.

In season 2024 also, the IPL fixture between KKR and Rajasthan Royals had to be rescheduled due to lack of security arrangements during Ram Navami.

According to the CAB president, accommodating and managing a 65,000-strong crowd would be impossible without proper security in place. 

 

 "I had several rounds of talks with the Kolkata Police and they said they won't be able to provide enough security on that day," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled
Ex-WI coach Gibson joins Kolkata Knight Riders
Ex-WI coach Gibson joins Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
Will LSG's Middle Order Rule IPL 2025?
Will LSG's Middle Order Rule IPL 2025?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Healthy Rituals For Pampering Your Feet

webstory image 2

Ramzan Mubarak: 11 Recipes To Countdown to Eid

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive info' with Pak woman5:50

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive...

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 20252:09

Celebs attend Grazia Fashion Awards 2025

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD