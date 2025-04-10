HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
KKR don't let conditions dictate their game: Iyer

April 10, 2025 22:10 IST

KKR's vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer says he carries a good mindset irrespective of the runs he scores

IMAGE: KKR's vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer says he carries a good mindset irrespective of the runs he scores. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer said on Thursday ahead of the IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings that his side doesn't sweat much over the playing conditions and instead prepares for all possible conditions and scenarios.

Stung by the four-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring game at the Eden Gardens a few days ago, KKR will look to get their act together against a struggling CSK.

 

"We never look at what is the best condition for us. We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about," Iyer replied when asked if the pitch in Chennai would favour KKR's spinners, especially Varun Chakravarthy.

"If a team has to be a champion, then it has to understand that in all conditions you have to have the combination that can do well," he said in the pre-match press conference.

"We played some very good cricket even in the last game. We lost only by four runs, which goes on to show that it was an evenly-contested game," Iyer added.

Iyer said that having the right mindset when it comes to preparations is the important thing for him.

"I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right. When my approach towards the game is right, that has got nothing to do with the runs that I scored," he said.

"The benchmark has always been the mindset that I carry, and I feel I am carrying a very good mindset towards the game," Iyer added.

 

Dhoni a different beast when he is captain: Ganguly
PIX: Kuldeep, Vipraj help DC restrict RCB to 163 for 7
Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK
'Uncapped player Dhoni will take over as captain'
Gilchrist-inspired Jitesh talks keeping technique
