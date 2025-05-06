KKR coach unfazed by Dhoni mania at Eden

The frenzy surrounding MS Dhoni possibly playing his last game at Eden Gardens may overshadow Kolkata Knight Riders' crucial IPL contest against Chennai Super Kings, but head coach Chandrakant Pandit said the players know how to "ignore the noise" and stay focussed on the game.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni set for an emotional Eden farewell? Photograph: BCCI

While CSK are already out of contention, defending champions KKR are still hanging by a thread. The Knight Riders, who have 11 points from as many matches, need to win all three of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The match also carries an emotional subplot, with the iconic Dhoni possibly bidding farewell at a venue to which he shares a deep personal connection since childhood. But Pandit asserted that his team remains undeterred by the "noise."

"I think during these kinds of games, every player and every team is always focused on their own game," said Pandit on the eve of their match against CSK.

"I mean, that's sometimes like, if a batter is batting and there is so much noise around and if you ask that batter, probably he will say that 'I didn't hear anything about it."

Pandit said players are capable of shutting out outside noises.

"It was the same case with me when people used to tell me so much noise around and how you can focus. But sometimes we just ignore that noise automatically. So, obviously when you are focused on the game, it does not matter so much if you ask me," he said.

KKR's batting has faltered repeatedly this season, leaving them in a precarious position with just five wins from 11 matches.

Asked whether the team is feeling the pressure, Pandit said: "Not really (feeling the pressure)."

"I don't want to go back. We always believe that we have the best batting lineup, it unfortunately didn't click. Hope it will do justice in the next three games."

"We know the ability of every individual player. We believe in them. To maintain that, you have to give them a lot of confidence, make sure they believe in themselves."

On what he tells the players in must-win situations, Pandit said: "Always better to tell the boys what positives you have done. It helped you to win the game and you got to carry that. The strength that you have, rather than thinking about the next three games."

"Looking at the last two games, yes of course (we are peaking). We look ahead to the other two games, very much confident that we will qualify. This is the beauty of this tournament. Ups and downs will be there in a two-month journey."

Rinku Singh, who was brilliant in the field during their narrow one-run win over Rajasthan Royals, appeared to limp and seemed in some discomfort.

But Pandit said he had no information regarding any injury.

"He's absolutely fine. That news not with me. It's part and parcel of the game," he added.