KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL 2026 ahead of crucial DC clash

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 with a concussion and finger fracture.

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi was in good form in IPL 2026, tallying 422 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.20. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remaining IPL season with a concussion and finger fracture.

The KKR batter scored 422 runs this season and was one of the team’s best performers with the bat.

KKR must beat Delhi Capitals and depend on other results to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the rest of IPL 2026 after suffering a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand.

The injury happened while Raghuvanshi was trying to take a catch during KKR’s match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The franchise confirmed the development in an official statement on Friday.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday,” the statement said.

Raghuvanshi Ends Season on High Note

Raghuvanshi had an impressive season with the bat for KKR. The young batter scored 422 runs in 13 matches at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of more than 146. He also hit five half-centuries, with an unbeaten 82 being his highest score.

Since making his IPL debut in 2024, Raghuvanshi has played 35 matches for KKR. He has scored 885 runs at an average of 34.03 and a strike rate of 145.55, including seven fifties.

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KKR Still in Playoff Race

KKR defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their previous match while chasing 148 runs in a rain-affected game. The team is currently sixth on the points table with 13 points from six wins, six losses and one no result.

KKR will play Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on May 24 in their final league match. A win could take them into the playoffs if Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their remaining matches.