Kiwi IPL contingent start training ahead of England Tests

May 24, 2021 18:23 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson participates in a training session on Monday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/Twitter

New Zealand players involved in the now-suspended IPL-14, including skipper Kane Williamson, have joined the team's training session for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

The IPL contingent comprising Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and Chris Donaldson, the national team's strength and conditioning coach, arrived in the UK last week from the Maldives, where they stopped over after their departure from India.

"Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again," the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play England in two Tests in the first and second week of next month, following which they will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18-22.