Kiwi IPL contingent start training ahead of England Tests

Kiwi IPL contingent start training ahead of England Tests

Source: PTI
May 24, 2021 18:23 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson participates in a training session on Monday

IMAGE: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson participates in a training session on Monday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/Twitter

New Zealand players involved in the now-suspended IPL-14, including skipper Kane Williamson, have joined the team's training session for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts England, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

 

The IPL contingent comprising Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and Chris Donaldson, the national team's strength and conditioning coach, arrived in the UK last week from the Maldives, where they stopped over after their departure from India.

"Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again," the BLACKCAPS tweeted.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play England in two Tests in the first and second week of next month, following which they will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18-22.

Source: PTI
Dukes ball prep beneficial ahead of WTC final: Conway
Why India may struggle in WTC final...
Chappell salutes skills in India's bowling reserves
Former Formula One boss Max Mosley dies aged 81
Report indicates Wuhan scientists got sick with Covid
Milkha Singh hospitalised, condition stable
Tackle rural spread of Covid strategically: Experts
Indian Premier League - 2021

Boom Boom spends time with family

IPL stoppage good for India ahead of WTC final: Taylor

