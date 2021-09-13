News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kiwi bowling coach Jurgensen to stay till Test series against India

Kiwi bowling coach Jurgensen to stay till Test series against India

Source: ANI
September 13, 2021 16:29 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has opted to stay for the Test series vs India. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will stay on with the team for the full tour of India later this year rather than returning to the country following the T20I series as initially planned.

 

"The rearrangement of Jurgensen's winter touring commitments came about after his scheduled departure on Friday was delayed as a result of visa complications caused by the recent nationwide lockdown," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on Monday. NZC said Jurgensen was due to link up with the current Kiwi squad in Pakistan to take over the reins for the five-game T20I series starting in Lahore next weekend.

Instead, Jurgensen will now depart directly for the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE in early October, alongside regular New Zealand coaches Gary Stead and Luke Ronchi.

"The silver lining is that Jurgensen is now able to stay on for the two Test tour of India in late November/early December, rather than returning home as previously planned -- in accordance with NZC's player and staff welfare protocols," the statement further read.

Current New Zealand coaches Glenn Pocknall (head), Graeme Aldridge (bowling) and Tilan Samaraweera (batting) will continue to lead the touring team in Pakistan, while the previously vacant bowling coach role for the India Test series no longer needs to be filled with Jurgensen on board.

New Zealand is slated to tour India later this year in November after the conclusion of the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

