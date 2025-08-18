Kishan to miss Duleep Trophy opener, Akash Deep adviced rest

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has been replaced by Odisha's Aashirwad Swain in the East Zone's squad for their quarter-final against North Zone in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of East Zone's Duleep Trophy opening match he is recovering from a minor injury sustained during his county stint with Nottinghamshire.



Kishan has been replaced by Odisha's Aashirwad Swain in the East Zone's squad for their quarter-final against North Zone in Bengaluru, reported ESPNCricinfo.



The report further adds that Kishan's injury required multiple stitches, which is why he was not selected as a replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.



Eventually, Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan was named as Pant's replacement.



However, Kishan's injury is not that serious and he has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy opening match as a precautionary measure because the Jharkhand wicketkeeper is also in contention for the India A squad, which will play two four-day fixtures at home against Australia next month.



Kishan

will continue his recovery and assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kumar Kushagra could take his place as a first-choice wicketkeeper for East Zone.



Also, the East Zone will also miss out on pacer Akash Deep's services, as he has been advised rest. His niggle or injury, if any, is currently unknown, and his assessment will be carried out later.



During the recent tour of England, which saw him miss the fourth Test due to back niggle, he picked up 13 wickets in three Tests, including a 10-wicket match haul in Birmingham and also scored a precious half-century during the final Test at The Oval.



Assam's Mukhtar Hussain has replaced him in the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led squad.



East Zone will kickstart their campaign against Shubman Gill led North Zone in Bengaluru. The squad also consists of Mohammed Shami, who has played just one first-class game in last two years.



East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy opener: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Riyan Parag (vice-captain), Aasirwad Swain (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mukhtar Hussain, Mohammed Shami.