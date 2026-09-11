Kishan: 'Sooryavanshi is Future Captain?'

Following East Zone's Duleep Trophy victory, Captain Ishan Kishan lauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, praising his positive influence on and off the field.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after East Zone's Duleep Trophy win over South Zone, September 10, 2026. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Sooryavanshi was credited by Kishan for a successful DRS call during the Duleep Trophy final.

Kishan highlighted Sooryavanshi's qualities as a 'very nice boy' who cares for everyone, beyond just his playing ability.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the flavour of the season, and East Zone Captain Ishan Kishan is not shy of acknowledging it.

In a fun chat between the two cricketers, shared by BCCI Domestic on its X handle, Kishan and Sooryavanshi speak highly of each other after the Duleep Trophy final win over South Zone on Thursday.

Kishan gives Sooryavanshi credit for a successful DRS call during the final. 'My goodness, Vaibhav is the one. Bahut acche se usne karya nibhaya hai (he has played his role of vice-captain well). Future captain, maybe?' Kishan said with his arm around Sooryavanshi.

'Very good to have him in the team, because more than a very good player, he is a very nice boy who takes care of everyone in the team. And that is one quality I love about him,' Kishan added.

Mutual Respect

When the interview moves to Sooryavanshi, Kishan jokingly tells the teen: 'Seedha bhagwan hi bol de (just call me God, directly). Say nice things about me.'

Catch more of the fun interview in the video below...

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI Domestic/X

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