Kirti Azad on Gautam Gambhir's temple visit: Respect all religions

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir criticised Kirti Azad, for questioning the Men in Blue's leadership group of himself, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple. Photograph: ANI/X

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former India cricketer Kirti Azad on Wednesday reacted to remarks made by India head coach Gautam Gambhir in response to his criticism of the Coach and captain for taking the T20 WC trophy to a temple, saying that players should not be degraded and that mutual respect among all religions must be maintained in a democratic society.

Speaking to reporters, Azad emphasised that athletes should be treated with dignity while also maintaining responsibility in their own conduct.

"Yes, definitely, players should not be degraded. Players shouldn't degrade their situation either. Ours is a democratic country in which people of all religions live, and everyone should be respected," Azad said.

Gambhir's Response to Azad's Criticism

Earlier, Gambhir criticised the 1983 World Cup-winning team member, Kirti Azad, for questioning the Men in Blue's leadership group of himself, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah for taking the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy to a temple following the team's win on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Gambhir said the question wasn't even worth answering and said that if someone gives such a statement, then they are literally degrading their own players.

"I think it's not even worth answering that question. It's a big moment for the entire country. I think it is important that we celebrate a World Cup win, and that's why I say certain statements; there is no point picking up certain statements because these statements will only dilute your achievement. If you want to dilute the achievements of those 15 players and their efforts which is not fair to the boys. I mean, imagine the boys have gone through so much. The amount of pressure they have gone through after losing a match in South Africa. The kind of pressure the boys were under. And today, if you give such a statement, then you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done," Gambhir said in an interview with ANI.

Team India's T20 World Cup Win and Subsequent Controversy

Team India scripted history by clinching a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, Suryakumar, Gambhir and ICC Chair Jay Shah went to a Hanuman temple near the stadium to seek the blessings and took the trophy along.

Reacting to this, speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Kirti Azad questioned the move, saying that a sportsperson or sport does not belong to any religion or caste.

Kirti Azad had said, "140 crore people were excited when Team India, which includes people from all religions, won. A sportsperson or sports does not belong to any religion or caste but only to the sport. As a sportsperson, I say Team India made India victorious. Team India won, and this is a matter of pride for the people of India."