Kirsten's big mission: Revive Sri Lanka for 2027 World Cup

Gary Kirsten takes on the challenge of revitalising Sri Lanka's cricket team, setting his sights on building a competitive squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Gary Kirsten to coach Sri Lanka until 2028. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gary Kirsten appointed as Sri Lanka's head coach with a focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kirsten aims to improve Sri Lanka's performance across all cricket formats.

Kirsten believes Sri Lanka has the talent to compete with the best teams in the world.

The focus is on getting Sri Lankan players up to speed with the modern game.

Entrusted with the task of reviving Sri Lanka's fortunes in international cricket, new head coach Gary Kirsten is aiming to prepare a squad that will compete for the top prize in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kirsten's Two-Year Plan For Sri Lanka Cricket

Former South Africa opener Kirsten was appointed as the new head coach of the Sri Lanka men's team on a two-year contract starting April 15, with a focus on preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I think we would all like to see the team performing really well across all the formats. Obviously, there are some big tournaments just around the corner, the men's World Cup in 17 months time. We'd want to have a really good tournament there," Kirsten said here on Thursday.

The ODI World Cup is to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November next year.

Aiming For World Cup Success

Sri Lanka have not featured in the semifinals of any ODI World Cup since 2011 when they were beaten by India in the final. Kirsten was in charge of India at the time.

He stated that he was trying to identify the most balanced team across formats and evaluate depth for each position.

"I think my priority at the moment and I've already started doing some work on that is just understanding what roles we're looking for in each of the different formats and then what are the players that can fulfil those roles."

Modernising Sri Lanka's Cricket Approach

Asked if the modern day Sri Lankan players were lagging behind in the game, Kirsten said he aims to "get everyone up to speed with the modern day game".

"I think there's enough skills and talent in the country to compete against the best teams in the world."

To support his assessment, the former South African opener cited Sri Lanka's win against Australia in the last T20 World Cup held here in February.

"It was a great game of cricket by Sri Lanka. So the potential is absolutely there. Just want to get the consistency up and you know if there areas in the balance of the team that are not quite working out, it's our role and responsibility to understand that and to make sure those skills that are required, we are preparing and developing players to we fulfil our skills."