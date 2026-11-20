Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly refuted Congress MP Imran Masood's allegations of communal bias in the exclusion of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from India's Test XI against New Zealand, asserting that merit alone dictates selection in Indian sports.

FILE IMAGE: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended Mohammed Siraj's exclusion, citing a combination picked with all five days of the match in mind. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday dismissed Congress MP Imran Masood's claims of communal bias in Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the Test XI.

Rijiju stated that opportunities in India are based on merit, not religion or caste, echoing the PM's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed Congress for politicising the Indian cricket team over Masood's remarks.

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Thursday questioned Siraj's non-selection for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday dismissed Congress MP Imran Masood's insinuation of communal bias in dropping fast bowler Mohammed Siraj from the Playing XI in the ongoing cricket Test match against New Zealand, saying nobody in India is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion.

Minister Rejects Communal Bias Allegations

The BJP leader's remarks came after the MP from Saharanpur and UP Congress working president allegedly said that Siraj was not given a place in the side because of his name.

Asked about Masood's comments, Rijiju told reporters here, "Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit."

One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it, he added.

"If someone feels this way, it is not right. The PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," Rijiju said.

Political Fallout and BJP's Response

Slamming the Congress over Masood's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X, "Shame on Congress party! Congress party did not even leave the Indian cricket team from its vote bank politics! Congress party is communal!"

"A person wearing Indian jersey is Indian! Congress party always chooses vote bank politics over India's National interest!" he said.

Cricket Experts and Coach Weigh in

India cricket's heavyweights Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Thursday had questioned the controversial exclusion of Mohammed Siraj's from the playing XI for the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, saying the team management should have considered the pacer's experience.

India picked four pacers for the Test led by Jasprit Bumrah. The other three who made the cut were Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj.

While Gavaskar called the non-selection baffling, Shastri said on social media that Siraj should have been part of the team considering his experience and work ethic.

However, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the team management's decision to leave Siraj out, saying the combination was picked with all five days of the match in mind and not just the opening day.