Kieron Pollard Appointed Mumbai Indians Head Coach for IPL 2027

ieron Pollard, a five-time IPL winner with Mumbai Indians, has been named the new head coach for the franchise's IPL 2027 campaign, bringing his extensive experience and deep understanding of the team's ethos to the forefront.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard played 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians since joining them in 2010 -- winning the IPL five times and the Champions League T20 twice. Photograph: Mumbai Indians

Key Points Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027, succeeding Mahela Jayawardene.

Pollard previously served as Mumbai Indians' batting coach after retiring as a player in 2022.

He played 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians, winning five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles.

Pollard played 211 games for MI, scoring 3915 runs and taking 79 wickets, including 103 catches in the IPL.

Former player Kieron Pollard was appointed as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, who ended his second stint after two seasons last week.

Pollard, 39, had retired from the IPL in 2022 but continued to be part of Mumbai Indians as their batting coach for the past few seasons.

Pollard's Legacy with Mumbai Indians

Pollard played 13 seasons for Mumbai Indians since joining them in 2010 -- winning the IPL five times and the Champions League T20 twice.

He played 211 games (IPL + CLT20) for MI, scoring 3915 runs, at a strike rate of 147 and despite playing in the middle order, is currently 18th on the list of IPL’s highest run getters with 3412 runs.

He also did a good job with the ball, scalping 79 wickets, with 69 of those in the IPL, while also taking 103 catches in the IPL.

Leadership and Vision

Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a big revival under Pollard. The five-time IPL champions have a hit rough patch in recent years. Since their last IPL title in 2020, they have failed to advance past the league stage in four of the last six seasons. In IPL 2026 this year, they finished a lowly ninth managing just four wins in 14 matches.

"I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold," said Pollard after his appointment.

"Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan," said MI co-owner Nita Ambani.