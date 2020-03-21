News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khawaja tells how to deal with coronavirus

Khawaja tells how to deal with coronavirus

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2020 22:20 IST

'More seriously we take, quicker we can get through COVID-19 pandemic'

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja was among the many cricketers to have expressed their concerns over the current crisis. Photograph: Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja on Saturday appealed to people from every sphere of life to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic with all the seriousness.

 

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has affected over 230,000 people globally with the death toll touching 10000 across 177.

The opening batsman was among the many cricketers to have expressed their concerns over the current crisis.

"Just because the mortality rates for Covid-19 for many isn't high, doesn't mean you should have a blasé attitude. It's our responsibility as a society to think about the elderly and the social and economical loss this will have on so many lives. We all need to do our part," he said.

The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events.

"The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amount of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others, not just ourselves," Khawaja tweeted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dinesh Karthik's tips to coping with self-isolation

Dinesh Karthik's tips to coping with self-isolation

Calls mount for IOC to postpone Olympics

Calls mount for IOC to postpone Olympics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use