Khawaja Boycotts Radio Station In Quiet Stand for Sacked Journo

In a subtle yet firm act of protest, Australian opener Usman Khawaja declined to participate in a post-day interview with SEN Radio following Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown, a decision believed to be in solidarity with ousted cricket journalist Peter Lalor.

Khawaja, who scored a composed 47 earlier in the day, was approached by team media manager Cole Hitchcock soon after stumps to do a pre-recorded segment with SEN’s Adam Collins and Bharat Sundaresan. The left-hander, however, politely declined.

Sources close to the development indicated that Khawaja’s decision stems from SEN’s controversial dismissal of Lalor earlier this year, a move that has continued to raise eyebrows within the cricketing community. The veteran scribe, a familiar voice and byline in Australian cricket coverage, was abruptly dropped from SEN’s commentary team during the Sri Lanka tour in February, allegedly over his online commentary related to the Gaza conflict.

Lalor had reposted content related to Israeli airstrikes and the release of Palestinian prisoners, which reportedly did not sit well with the network's management. SEN CEO Craig Hutchison is said to have delivered the news on the morning of the final Test in Galle.

Khawaja, who has been increasingly vocal on human rights issues, had voiced support for Lalor at the time in a heartfelt Instagram post, distinguishing criticism of Israel’s government actions from antisemitism, and describing Lalor as "a good guy with a good heart".

“Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic... It has everything to do with justice and human rights,” Khawaja had written then.

On Wednesday, Khawaja noticed the SEN microphone again on the outfield at Kensington Oval and reiterated his decision, apologising to Collins and Sundaresan, both of whom he is known to respect.

In a sport where such stances are rare and often discouraged, Khawaja’s quiet refusal may well echo beyond the boundary line.